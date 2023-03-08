Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $190.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

