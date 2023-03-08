Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

APPN opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

