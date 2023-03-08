APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

APM Human Services International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67.

Insider Transactions at APM Human Services International

In other APM Human Services International news, insider Megan Wynne bought 845,000 shares of APM Human Services International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.35 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,984,905.00 ($1,332,151.01). Corporate insiders own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

APM Human Services International Company Profile

APM Human Services International Limited provides human and health services in Australia and internationally. The company offers employment services, such as job search assistance, interview preparation, resumé writing, training in specific job skills, and support for jobseekers; and on-the-job training, communicating with employers and co-workers, and assisting with the organisation of workplace modifications for individuals.

