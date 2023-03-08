Apax Global Alpha Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 5.82 (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.82 ($0.07) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance
Apax Global Alpha stock opened at GBX 182.80 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £897.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,213.33 and a beta of 0.78. Apax Global Alpha has a one year low of GBX 154 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 218 ($2.62). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.41.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile
