Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $40,643,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

