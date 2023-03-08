ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 3,859 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92.
ANSYS Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of ANSS stock traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.31. 870,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,512. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $328.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
