Annexon’s (ANNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Annexon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Annexon has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.53.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annexon (ANNX)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.