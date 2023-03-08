Annexon’s (ANNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Annexon has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Annexon Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Annexon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

