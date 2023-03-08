Analyzing Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -7.73% 0.57% 0.41% OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heska and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 1 0 3 0 2.50 OncoCyte 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

Heska presently has a consensus price target of $121.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.05%. OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Heska.

This table compares Heska and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $257.31 million 3.70 -$19.89 million ($1.93) -45.37 OncoCyte $7.73 million 5.53 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.55

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. Heska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Heska has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heska beats OncoCyte on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

