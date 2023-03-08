Analysts Set Expectations for argenx SE’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($9.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2026 earnings at $14.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $339.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.57. argenx has a 12-month low of $256.44 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

