Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target at $22.88

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of BLNK opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 774.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

