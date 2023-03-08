Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently:

3/1/2023 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Advance Auto Parts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

2/13/2023 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

2/7/2023 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $160.00.

2/1/2023 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2023 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2023 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.52. 587,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,012. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.21 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

