Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 8th (ALS, ASML, ATD, BDT, EFN, EINC, EMP.A, EOG, FORA, IIP.UN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 8th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €385.00 ($409.57) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$71.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.25.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.75 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.75.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) was given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$90.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

