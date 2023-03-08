Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.53.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$87.27 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$104.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

