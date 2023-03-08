Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ GO opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,449. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

