Analysts’ Downgrades for March 8th (ADYYF, ALVSF, APD, APEI, BAC, CGUSY, CNC, CTVA, EBAY, ESLOY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 8th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. Odeon Capital Group LLC currently has $35.20 target price on the stock.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.10 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 237 ($2.85) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.28).

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

