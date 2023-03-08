Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Teza Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.97. 318,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

