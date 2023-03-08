Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00016458 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $55.23 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

