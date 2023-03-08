Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $98.98 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Amgen has a total market cap of $98.98 million and $25,514.88 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.01990183 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,694.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

