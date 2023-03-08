AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

