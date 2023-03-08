American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 196,192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Express were worth $103,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $175.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

