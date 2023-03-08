Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Down 0.2%

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.55). 260,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 392,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £137.97 million and a P/E ratio of 197.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,043.48%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

