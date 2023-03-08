Ambrx Biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of 794% compared to the average daily volume of 2,239 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,824,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,704. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

AMAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

