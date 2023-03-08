Amaze World 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,279.78 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $37.47 million and $39,279.78 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00427609 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.34 or 0.28903531 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

