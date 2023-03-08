Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $118.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 66563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.45).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.78. The company has a market cap of £182.30 million, a PE ratio of -191.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

