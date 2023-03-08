Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 5.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,893,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,056,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

