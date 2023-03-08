Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 5.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,893,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,056,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.
Amarin Trading Down 2.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.
About Amarin
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
