Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 1,038,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,003,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

