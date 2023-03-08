Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 1,038,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,003,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.
Amarin Trading Up 3.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
