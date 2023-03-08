Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.98-5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.