Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.66

Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 27621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $637.68 million, a PE ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.