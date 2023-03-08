Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON:ARTL opened at GBX 127.33 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.15. The company has a market capitalization of £73.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,157.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 45.35 and a quick ratio of 31.39. Alpha Real Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 119.07 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 175 ($2.10).

Insider Transactions at Alpha Real Trust

In related news, insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 12,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($18,759.02). 85.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

