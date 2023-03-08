Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

