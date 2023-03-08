Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERH opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.45.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
