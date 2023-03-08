Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERH opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

