Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.34. Allakos shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 150,517 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $533.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 800.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.