Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Shares Down 3.7%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 715,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,231,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alkaline Water

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alkaline Water by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alkaline Water by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,006 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling bottled alkaline water in the United States. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.