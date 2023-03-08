Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $461.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.55 and a 200-day moving average of $236.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

