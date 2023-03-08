Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.53.

AKYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

