Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.53.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,017 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKYA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

