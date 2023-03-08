Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

