Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

In related news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

