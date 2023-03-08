Aion (AION) Trading 21.8% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $150,585.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00202867 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00094498 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00052187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.