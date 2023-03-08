AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $314.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

