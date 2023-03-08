AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.39 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -285.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.