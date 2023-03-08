AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-$1.33 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.62. 72,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,582. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -260.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.