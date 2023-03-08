AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-$1.33 EPS.

AVAV stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. 91,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,848. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

