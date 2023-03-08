Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

