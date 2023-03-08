Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 52

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Admiral Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,031 ($24.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,606.15, a P/E/G ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,711 ($32.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,187.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,104.59.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.40) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($30.96) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,327.43 ($27.99).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.