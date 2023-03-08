adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €162.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €162.00 ($172.34) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 1.5 %

adidas stock opened at €144.44 ($153.66) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($213.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €132.27.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.