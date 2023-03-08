Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $494.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

