Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Acasti Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of C$29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

