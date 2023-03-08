ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,895 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

