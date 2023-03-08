ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

